Spain installed 6.93 GW of PV in 2022

From pv magazine Spain

Spain deployed approximately 8,312 MW of new renewable energy capacity in 2022, according to provisional figures from local renewable energy association APPA Renovables.

About 1,382 MW of the total capacity deployed last year comes from wind power plants. Around 4,281 MW comes from utility-scale PV facilities, while another 2,649 MW comes from distributed-generation solar arrays.

In total, 5,663 MW were connected to the grid. Wind accounted for about 1,382 MW of that, along with 4,281 MW of PV. Self-consumption projects accounted for roughly 2,649 MW of the solar capacity.

José María González, the general director of APPA Renovables, has urged the national government to deal with potential overcapacity and price cannibalization, as Spain has already reached a cumulative PV capacity of more 25 GW. If investments are not made in storage, grid expansion and management, low prices and solar curtailment will remain big risks for PV system owners.

APPA Renovables said that prices have sometimes fallen below €10 ($10.64)/MWh in the past year. This situation will only get worse in the summer months, when consumption could reach 45 GW, it said.