Spain’s Genera trade show breaks new records

Spain’s largest renewable energy event saw the participation of the country’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, and underscored the excellent state of health of the Spanish PV sector in all its segments.

From pv magazine Spain

The number of exhibitors increased from 400 in 2023 to almost 500 this year, and last year’s 18,000 m² have increased to 24,000 m² for exhibition content alone in this 27th edition. Several trade groups participated to the event, including AEDIVE, ANESE and A3E have joined AEPIBAL, UNEF and Solartys.

To reaffirm the government’s support for the sector, the president, Pedro Sánchez, inaugurated the fair, together with the minister for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

“The intention is to promote these projects so that they are replicable, reach the entire territory, and so that these experiences are copied,” said Sara Aagesen in her presentation.

Manufacturers returned to the fair after a year in which they were only present in the distributor’s space. New companies, mainly international, exhibited their innovations with the aim of entering the Spanish market, along with numerous startups and projects seeking to make themselves known to obtain financing and make their proposal a reality.

Self-consumption companies, energy communities, marketing companies and engineering companies also shared space with manufacturers and distributors.

On the last day of the fair, Alberto Leal, current director of Genera, explained that the renewable energy event has become one of the three most international IFEMA events, along with FITUR and Fruit Attraction.

“In 2025, Genera will be held in November within the framework of the ‘International Electrification Week’, which will unite Genera with Matelec. We will therefore have to wait a year and eight months until the next event, which is expected to occupy pavilions 7 to 10,” said Leal.