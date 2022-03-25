Spain’s PV capacity tops 15GW

A PV plant built by Iberdrola in Spain.

Spain added around 3.3GW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to provisional figures released by the country’s grid operator, Red Eléctrica de España (REE).

This result compares to around 3.4GW in 2020 and 4.2GW in 2019.

Over the past year, the installed power of PV technology has increased by almost 30% (28.8%), adding more than 3,300MW to the national generation park, which has allowed its electricity production to experience an increase of 36.7%.

In 2021, renewable energies accounted for 56.6% of national production capacity, which reached 112.8GW. In total, the national electricity system added more than 4GW of new renewable energy capacity last year, thus bringing their cumulative power to 63.8GW.

Overall, the country’s cumulative installed PV capacity reached 15.04GW as of the end of December.