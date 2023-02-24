Spanish manufacturer releases new bidirectional central inverter

ZGR PCS 3300

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/zigor-inverter-600×480.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/zigor-inverter-1200×960.png”>

Zigor released a new modular bidirectional central inverter at the Genera trade show this week in Madrid, Spain. The Spain-based power electronics manufacturer said the three-phase system has an output of 2.68 MW, or 3.3 MVA, and a DC voltage ranging from 950 V to 1,500 V.

“One of the most outstanding and innovative elements of this equipment is that the power modules are bidirectional, they can be configured as battery chargers or inverters for photovoltaic panels,” Zigor said in a statement. “It can be regulated for different power distributions for battery charging or for energy injection to the grid.”

The ZGR PCS 3300 system reportedly facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources. The company said it reduces grid investment by improving stability and increasing energy generation and demand. It can be configured with 500 kW to 825 kW modules and one to four maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). In addition, it can be adapted into hybrid systems.

Popular content

“It is compatible with all battery technologies and widely available inverters and chargers can be used as spare parts, which minimizes maintenance costs,” said the manufacturer.

The central inverters have an operational temperature between -30 C to 60 C and can be used in altitudes up to 2,000 meters without derating, and up to 4,000 meters with derating. They measure 2,400 mm x 2,200 mm x 2,800 mm and weigh 5,250 kg. They have an efficiency of 98.9%.