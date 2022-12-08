Spanish winemaker using photovoltaic wall for protection, energy

The photovoltaic wall protects the tubs from the sun.

Spanish winemaker Vins Raïmat – a unit of Codorníu, Spain’s second-largest producer of traditional sparkling wine – has installed a 30 kW photovoltaic wall at its production facility in the Catalonian town of Raïmat, Spain.

The vertical installation is part of a 300 kW PV system that the company has deployed at the site for self-consumption, with the support of Spanish installer Becquel. The project consists of a rooftop PV system with 660 solar modules and a vertical array featuring 65 panels.

“In addition to generating energy, this vertical installation reduces the energy consumption of the tubs, as it isolates them from direct contact with the sun,” a Becquel spokesperson told pv magazine. “It is a triple effect, as it achieves energy generation, insulation from the sun and reduction of energy consumption, with the electricity being required to keep cold the content of the tubs.”

Becquel used 455 W Canadian Solar panels in the facility. The project will be able to generate around 429,960 kWh per year for the winery. It is expected to cover 35% of the company’s energy needs.