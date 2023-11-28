Sparc Hydrogen tests prototype photocatalytic water-splitting reactor

From pv magazine Australia

A schematic demonstrating Sparc Hydrogen's combination of concentrated solar and PWS.

The CSIRO has been operating a concentrated solar thermal plant known as the CSIRO Energy Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, where Sparc Hydrogen recently completed its initial testing.

“The data and learnings from the repeated on-sun trials are invaluable and will improve reactor design as we continue to scale the technology towards a pilot plant,” said Sparc Technologies Executive Chair Stephen Hunt.

The company said it has been working with an unnamed external consultant to complete a pilot plant study. It said that study will completed before the year is out and is based on a site location “proximal to Adelaide.”

It will incorporate a concept flowsheet design, equipment selection, costs, risks and opportunities for a pilot plant which will enable continuous on-sun testing of the technology, the company said, noting the plant’s commissioning would be the next stage in its technology’s readiness.

“The study will provide valuable information for grant applications and will form the basis for detailed design and engineering in 2024,” Sparc Hydrogen said.

Sparc Hydrogen believes photocatalytic water splitting can deliver cost and flexibility advantages over electrolysis because of its lowered infrastructure and electricity requirements. The company has been awarded almost $500,000 (USD 315,000) by the Australian government to support the development of its photocatalytic technology