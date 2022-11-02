SPIC, Ocean Sun switch on offshore floating solar-wind pilot

Offshore solar-wind pilot near Haiyang, China

State-owned SPIC, one of China’s largest electricity companies, has started running what it claims is the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar plant to be integrated with an offshore wind turbine.

The pilot project is located off the coast of Haiyang, Shandong province. It uses patented offshore floating solar technology from Norway-based Ocean Sun.

The two solar floaters have installed capacities of 0.5 MWp and are connected to a transformer on a SPIC-owned wind turbine. They are linked to the power grid via a subsea cable.

The partners plan to build a floating wind-solar project with a total capacity of 20 MW in 2023, upon completion of the pilot run. They will use Ocean Sun’s technology. SPIC said the “successful implementation” of the project will unlock the potential of hybrid offshore power plants.

“The successful project funded by SPIC and constructed using the Ocean Sun solution shows how the common goal of reducing greenhouse CO2 emissions will be achieved with development across borders,” said Børge Bjørneklett, the CEO and founder of Ocean Sun.

Ocean Sun signed an agreement to license its proprietary floating solar technology for the project in July.