Spooky Space Station: How ISS Astronauts Celebrate Halloween

Although no ghouls or goblins or trick-or-treaters come knocking at the International Space Station's front hatch, crew members aboard the orbiting facility still like to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether individually or as an entire crew, they dress up in sometimes spooky, sometimes scary, but always creative costumes, often designed from materials available aboard the space station. Please enjoy the following scenes from Halloweens past even as we anticipate the costumes of the future.

In October 2021, Crew-3 NASA astronauts Raja J. Chari, Thomas H. Marshburn, Kayla S. Barron, and Matthias J. Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), had some undisclosed plans for when they reached the space station just before Halloween. However, bad weather at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida thwarted those super-secret spooky Halloween plans, delaying their launch until November 11. Undeterred, Expedition 66 crewmembers who awaited them aboard the station held their own Halloween shenanigans. ESA astronaut Thomas G. Pesquet posted on social media that "Strange things were happening on ISS for Halloween. Aki rising from the dead (or is it from our observation window?)," referring to fellow crew member Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The spookiness continues…