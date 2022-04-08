 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Spotify continues testing a TikTok-like discovery feed

By Bernice Clark on April 8, 2022

Spotify is experimenting with yet another new discovery feature, following last week’s test of an “audio news feed” for podcasts.

Now, the streaming service is testing a personalized feed on the app’s home screen, which introduces users to new music through a feed of canvas loops (AKA, those GIFs that appear when you’re listening to certain songs — Olivia Rodrigo’s “Brutal” is accompanied by loop of a cake being smashed, for example).

Like TikTok, these songs and accompanying canvas loops will be presented in a vertical video feed, which Spotify was first spotted testing in November (you can even buy houses now in a short form, vertical video feed — are we okay?). Every day, this feed — which is testing in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — will recommend 15 songs. If you see a track you like on this feed, you can add the song to a playlist, follow the artist or share it to your social channels.

When Spotify launched canvas in 2019, initial reactions were mixed, but the company continued pushing the feature, even opening a marketplace for artists to sell musicians looping illustrations. At the time, Spotify claimed that users were 145% more likely to share tracks that included a canvas loop. Now that canvas loops are continuing to be pushed front and center on the app, this probably means for musicians that if you want a better chance of being promoted by Spotify, you might want to make a GIF.

Bernice Clark
