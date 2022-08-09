Spotify updates its home screen with new discovery feeds for music and podcasts

Spotify announced today that it’s launching a new Home experience that includes separate feeds for “Music” and “Podcasts & Shows.” Now, when Spotify users launch the app, they’ll notice two feeds at the top of the home screen. The company says the new Music and Podcasts & Shows feeds will allow users to easily scroll through the type of content they’re looking for at that moment. The new Home experience is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.

The Music feed will give users quick access to suggestions based on their music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like and play music. The Podcasts & Shows feed will give users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You’ll also be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.

You can the hit the “X” on the music or podcast feed to exit the feeds and return to the original Home experience.

It’s worth noting that the new feeds won’t take over the homepage entirely, as you’ll still be able to jump back into your recently played content and top mixes. The new feeds are more of an addition to the current Home screen that are designed to give users an immersive way to discover new content.

“Spotify’s Home is a go-to spot to find new recommendations and revisit recent favorites,” the company said in a blog post. “And with an upcoming update to Home, users will get a gateway to great content they will love. The updated interface will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations.”

Spotify to date has defined itself by its advanced personalization and recommendation technology, so it’s no surprise that the company is adding new feeds focused on personalized for both music and podcasts.

Spotify’s last major Home refresh rolled out in 2020 when the company enhanced the way it organized content on the home screen to make it easier for users to jump back in or browse recommendations from the main page. The revamp also reserved the top six spots underneath the daily greeting where you can continue with things like the podcast you stream every morning, your workout playlist or the album you’ve been listening to on heavy rotation this week.

The launch of the Home update come as Spotify recently announced that it will introduce a separate Play Button and a Shuffle Button at the top of albums and playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like. This separate buttons, which are only available to Premium users, will replace the combined button available before, which had been frustrating to use.