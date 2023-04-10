‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ final and third season will debut on Disney+ in 2024

At the Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm announced that “Star Wars” The Bad Batch” will return for a third and final season on Disney+ in 2024. The company did not provide an exact release date.

The series follows Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch, which is a group of elite clones in the aftermath of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. The end of Season 2 left fans reeling after the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega.

The company made the announced on the fourth day the Star Wars Celebration 2023 event. On Friday, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars spinoff “The Acolyte” will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The series is set at the end of the High Republic era before the events of the main Star Wars films. Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae will be starring in the leading roles.

Lucasfilm also announced today that the “Ahsoka” series will debut in August of 2023. The upcoming shows will join the growing list of live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, which include “The Mandalorian,” “Andor” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” In addition, the company revealed that the second season of “Andor” will debut in August 2024.

Lucasfilm also announced three Star Wars films, one of which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. The film will take place 15 years after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker” and center around Rey forming a new Jedi Order. One of the movies will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while the third film will focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Ahsoka” and other Disney+ series. Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t revealed release dates for any of these films.