Startup founders. Consider your language. Keep it simple.

By Bernice Clark on July 5, 2022

Research shows that more than half of Americans can’t read very well. Their reading skill is below a sixth-grade level. As a startup founder, that is an important statistic. It is something you have to pay attention to. Especially if you are creating a company for regular folks.

In a world of apps and websites, language is important. I get it. You are very clever, and you can use big words. You understand that a complicated word sometimes is more precise than a simple word. Remember that you also have a duty to your audience.

The problem is not that they cannot understand. They can. A sixth grader can read complicated texts. But it takes a lot of energy. And that is not always necessary.

I used to run a startup about death. It was a tool that helped people talk to a chatbot about the end of life. At the time, the American Bar Association recommended a document. It was at a grade 20 reading level. That is no good. Everybody dies. Everybody needs good information.

The trick is to strike a balance. Use a tool like Hemingway App to gauge how hard your website is to read.

This article may be a little strange to read. Unlike most of my writing, there are many short sentences. There are not a lot of jokes and puns. According to Hemingway App, it is at a grade 3 reading level. Perhaps that is a little overkill. But I am making a point. All I’m saying is that it is possible.

Consider your audience, and write in a way that suits them. The choice is yours. Know that it can make a huge difference.

The Hemingway App rating for this article. Image Credit: Screenshot of the Hemingway App (opens in a new window)

