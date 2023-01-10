Startup unveils lithium iron phosphate battery for residential applications

ModuleOne 1.5 kWh battery for residential applications

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/mygrid1682-fullscreen-600×285.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/mygrid1682-fullscreen-1200×571-1.jpg”>

Dutch startup MyGrid has developed a 1.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential applications. It is mainly designed for use in rented apartments and multi-family buildings, where residents often lack the resources or space to install large home batteries.

The system can be used in combination with solar panels. It includes a bidirectional charger that stores electricity in the battery via a wall socket and sends it back to the grid via the same socket. The battery’s discharge capacity is 500 W at 230 V.

When removed from its charger, the energy storage system becomes a power bank for off-grid applications. It includes two USB-C ports with 100 W of output and a 300 W AC socket at the front, which makes it suitable for working outdoors, tiny houses, and campsites, according to the company.

The cylindrical device has a diameter of 20 cm and is 40 cm high. It weighs in at 12 kg. It reportedly has a lifetime of 16 years and can purportedly run for 6,000 cycles. MyGrid claims that an average family could save between €100 ($107) and €300 a year by using the battery. It is selling the system for €1,650.

Popular content

The solution includes a digital platform to manage energy savings. The software reportedly calculates the best time to charge and discharge the battery. While the platform still does not support integration into energy communities, the company plans to open it to partners to eventually integrate such services.

MyGrid is now preparing to start the functional testing phase of the new system. Commercial production is expected to start in September 2023, with the first units set to reach the market in December 2023.