Startups should create a digital sales room to increase interaction with buyers

Facing tighter budgets and unabated economic uncertainty, today’s buyers are scrutinizing deals more closely and asking more questions. An analysis of the state of SaaS buying identified a shift to value-focused spending as a defining trend across SaaS buying in 2023.

The verdict? Buyers are scrutinizing purchases more and sellers are under pressure to provide value in every buyer interaction.

So how can sellers provide value outside of the interactions during meetings and sales calls? Revenue teams have to create new ways to connect and communicate with buyers. I founded Mindtickle, a sales readiness platform, in 2011 to address this issue and help companies prepare their sales teams to tackle any challenge. Closing deals is a skill that can be taught, and over the years, I’ve found that it comes down to forging a personal, transparent relationship with every buyer.

Digital sales rooms offer a new way to achieve just that. Winning sales organizations have now started using digital sales rooms (DSRs) to introduce buyer enablement to the sales enablement ecosystem to create a more interactive and engaging experience for buyers.

Combining DSRs with sales enablement tools

Digital sales rooms are online microsites where sellers can customize and share contracts, mutual action plans, sales content, and more with buyers. It creates a singular link buyers can access and refer back to at any point during their customer journey. It is also a single platform for sales reps and managers to track every action and process throughout the journey. It’s a great place to share and store content like product demos and records of your conversations.

Assets have traditionally been sent as a file or folder over email, which ultimately leads to lost information and buyer disengagement. With the emergence of DSRs and the maturity of on-demand content libraries, buyers now have a single link where all this content is stored, which helps them access the information more easily and keeps them more engaged. Plus, it gives sellers the tools to become more proficient at customizing the buyer experience for every deal.

But now there’s an added benefit: These rooms can also facilitate rep training and coaching. Sales enablement and RevOps teams can look at interactivity — how buyers interact with the content and how their reps respond — in winning sales reps’ DSRs and then infuse those learnings into training programs.