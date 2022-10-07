Statcon Energiaa launches plug-and-play microgrid inverter solution

Statcon Energiaa’s microgrid inverter solution

From pv magazine India

India’s Statcon Energiaa has developed a plug-and-play outdoor inverter solution that provides uninterrupted power supplies to microgrid customers, with the option of combining renewable energy resources such as biomass, wind, hydro and solar. The “Microgrid Energy Corridor” also connects with other microgrids through AC coupling.

“The idea of a scalable microgrid business is at the core of this product’s design philosophy,” said the company.

The product eliminates the need for array junction boxes, AC distribution boxes, or other protections, as all of these features are built into the design. It supports almost all types of external storage technologies, including lead-acid, gel, lithium and flow batteries. It also has an in-built interface for a diesel generator to charge the batteries and cater to loads. The inverter is IOT-enabled and allows multilevel remote monitoring and control.

The product supports AC coupling and DC coupling, and AC-AC power transfer to connect multiple microgrids.

“It’s reliable and has inbuilt redundancy in design to ensure zero downtime. It is indigenously designed and developed with all its components like transformers, cabinets, power stack PCBs, and software designed in India,” said the company.