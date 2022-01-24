The 15th annual “State of Green Business” report comes at an exciting and perilous time for companies, their stakeholders and the world in general. Business — and, indeed, humankind — is undergoing an epochal transition.

Nearly everything must be reinvented if we are to equitably prosper into the future. If any institution on the planet has the resources and wherewithal to provide the human and financial firepower to get it done, it’s business.

The good news is that companies are making great progress, with lots more on the way. But will it be too little, too late?

Download the free State of Green Business 2022 report to explore the top sustainable business trends of 2022, as well as two new components of this year’s report: the state of green jobs and skills, developed in collaboration with LinkedIn, and the state of net zero, by S&P Global Sustainable.