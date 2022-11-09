Stäubli launches dual-rated, 1,500 V branch connector for solar

Stäubli, a Swiss electrical connector manufacturer, has unveiled a new branch connector with both UL and IEC certification.

Switzerland-based Stäubli has unveiled a new branch connector for PV systems, with a rated DC voltage of 1,500 V. It has UL and IEC certification.

“Being the world’s first dual-rated DC 1,500 V branch connector, customers can use the identical product to serve UL and IEC markets,” the company said in a statement.

It has a rated impulse voltage of 16 kV and a rated current of 60 A and 50 A for IEC and UL, respectively. The IEC-rated ambient temperature range is -40 C to 85 C, while the UL-rated range is -40 C to 90 C.

The product completes the company’s MC4-Evo 2 product line by offering mating compatibility with original MC4 and MC4-EVO 2 cable connectors. Together with Stäubli’s eBOS cabling solutions, it enables combinations of two strings in parallel. The new MC4-Evo 2 branch connector fits both DC 1,000 V and DC 1,500 V applications.

It promises simple, fast, and cost-efficient installation, with no crimping and torquing necessary.

“Thanks to fixation points for cable ties, quick, correct, and carefree installation is granted,” Stäubli said. “The very compact design fits easily in narrow cable raceways and its lightweight implies less strain on cables and mounting clips.”

The connector is ammonia-resistant, IP68-rated, and has passed salt spray testing.

“It is an extremely robust product ensuring reliable and long-lasting operation even in harsh application environments,” said the company.