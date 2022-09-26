Sterling and Wilson signs 961 MW/455 MWh solar storage deal with Nigerian government

A project by Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, the US-based subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, has signed a deal with the Nigerian government, along with its consortium partner, Sun Africa, to develop solar and storage projects in Nigeria.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions will develop 961 MWp of solar projects and 455 MWh of battery storage capacity. The projects will be built at five different locations. They will be owned and operated by state-owned Niger Delta Power Holding Co.

“Solar combined with energy storage is going to be the future of power generation in Africa,” said Amit Jain, global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy entered the African market in 2015 with a 90 MWp project in De Aar, South Africa.