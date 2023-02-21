Storage key to Portugal’s solar targets, says GlobalData

The isolation of Portugal’s electrical grid is hindering the growth of renewables, according to GlobalData’s latest report. Storage will play a pivotal role if the country hopes to achieve its solar and renewable installation goals, it says.

Portugal’s geographical isolation at the western edge of Europe and grid connection issues are hindering the deployment of renewables in the country, according to the latest report by UK-based consulting firm GlobalData.

“In recent years, with the proliferation of renewable power and massive hydropower capacity, Portugal has been producing more power than its actual consumption,” GlobalData said in a statement. “However, having only grid connection with Spain, the excess generated power without a robust connected energy grid or ample storage could go to waste.”

Solar has been the fastest-growing renewable energy source in Portugal since 2013, with cumulative installed capacity hitting 2.59 GW at the end of 2022. The country aims to add 2.57 GW of new solar capacity by the end of 2023, according to the national energy-saving plan.

Portugal’s renewables share increased from 7.9% of the electricity mix in 2000 to 30.2% in 2010 and 43.3% in 2021. Under its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2021-30, the Portuguese government set a target to generate 47% of its gross final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

However, the country will only achieve these targets with heavy investments in storage solutions and upgrades to the national grid, according to GlobalData.

“With energy storage solutions and a robust grid system, the country can reduce electricity imports, improve efficiency, increase renewable generation, and meet its climate goals,” said Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, power analyst at GlobalData.