Studer reveals 3-phase inverter-charger for off-grid, on-grid rooftop applications

Swiss inverter manufacturer Studer Innotec unveiled a new three-phase smart inverter-charger last week at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The device features built-in solar maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs.
“The next3 is not a simple inverter-charger, it is a concentration of innovation that makes it the only all-in-one inverter on the market allowing total control of the energy production, storage and distribution, with the added possibility of interacting with the grid,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The 16 kW next3 inverter comes with a 12-year warranty. It is suitable for off-grid and on-grid applications and relies on two MPPT inputs with an 8 kW plus 8 KW configuration. The maximum short-circuit current for MPPT input is 22 Adc and the maximum open-circuit voltage is 900 Vdc.
The inverter and battery charger measures 320 mm x 450 mm x 760 mm and weighs 58 kg. It has a nominal output voltage ranging from 220 Vac to 240 Vac and can operate with a battery voltage range of 38 Vdc to 68 Vdc. It can be combined with a PV system with a maximum output of 12 kW and an MTTP voltage range of 300 Vdc to 700 Vdc.
“Transforming your home or business building into a self-sufficient system means becoming a full-fledged player in the grid to which the device is connected,” the spokesperson said. “It means guaranteeing a stable supply of electricity. It means protecting yourself against market price fluctuations. Or it means ensuring the daily recharging of your own electric vehicle or fleet of professional vehicles.”
