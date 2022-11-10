 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stunning Composite: Blood Moon Total Eclipse at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

By Crystal Jones on November 10, 2022

This composite photo, which was made from ten images, shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building on November 8, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsk

In the early morning hours of November 8, 2022, there was a total lunar eclipse. It will be the last total lunar eclipse for a few years, as the next will not occur until March 14, 2025. 

This composite photo was made from ten images captured on the morning of November 8, 2022. It shows the progression of the Moon during a total lunar eclipse above the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot;” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars&#039; surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname &quot;The Red Planet.&quot; Mars&#039; name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars is visible trailing the Moon in this composite.

Earth’s Atmosphere Scatters Sunlight During Lunar Eclipse

During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red. The image is not to scale. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio

For North America, the partial eclipse began at 4:09 a.m. EST (1:09 a.m. PST), with totality beginning at 5:16 a.m. One feature of a total lunar eclipse is the Moon’s red hue during totality. The red color occurs because of the refraction, filtering, and scattering of light by Earth’s atmosphere.

Crystal Jones
