Stunning Earth Views From Space Station’s “Window to the World” [Video]

Join ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world."

The ESA-built Cupola is the favorite place of many astronauts on the International Space Station. It serves not only as a unique photo spot, but also for observing robotic activities of the Canadian Space Agency’s robotic arm Canadarm2, arriving spacecraft, and spacewalks.

Marcus was launched to the International Space Station on the Dragon spacecraft as part of Axiom Mission 3 on January 18, 2024. His two-week mission on board is known as Muninn.

[embedded content]

The Space Station Cupola is a small, dome-shaped module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). It features seven windows, offering astronauts a panoramic view of both the Earth and outer space. This observation deck was built by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is primarily used for observing and conducting operations outside the ISS. These operations include robotic activities, docking of spacecraft, and monitoring of spacewalks. The Cupola’s unique design and extensive view make it a favorite spot for astronauts to take photographs of Earth and the cosmos, effectively serving as the ISS’s “window to the world.”

The International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft orbiting Earth, serving as a home and research laboratory for astronauts and cosmonauts. It's a multinational project involving space agencies like NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada). The ISS facilitates scientific research in space, studying everything from astronomy to biology in a microgravity environment. It's been continuously occupied since November 2000, providing invaluable data for future space exploration missions, including trips to the Moon and Mars.