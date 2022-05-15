 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Stunning First Imagery of Earth From Advanced GOES-18 Satellite

By Crystal Jones on May 15, 2022

Credit: NOAA

On May 11, 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, shared the first images of the Western Hemisphere from its Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T). Later designated GOES-18, the satellite’s Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument recently captured stunning views of Earth.

Launched by NASA on March 1, GOES-18 lifted off at 4:38 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The ABI views Earth with 16 different channels, each measuring energy at different wavelengths along the electromagnetic spectrum to obtain information about Earth’s atmosphere, land, and ocean.

NOAA GOES-T Satellite

NOAA’s GOES-18 is the third satellite in the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) – R Series, the Western Hemisphere’s most sophisticated weather-observing and environmental-monitoring system. The GOES-R Series provides advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and monitoring of space weather. Credit: NOAA

GOES-18 follows in a long line of weather satellites built in partnership between the NOAA and NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It&#039;s vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot;” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA since 1975. NASA typically manages the design, construction, and launch of the satellites, with the NOAA operating them once in orbit. The video below provides highlights from the launch and the spacecraft’s first hours in space.

[embedded content]

The primary instrument on GOES-18 is the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI), which provides the principal imagery and data used for weather forecasts in the U.S. ABI scans Earth five times faster than previous generations of GOES satellites, with four times the resolution and three times the number of channels. GOES-18 also carries a Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) and a suite of instruments for monitoring space weather hazards.

