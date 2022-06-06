Submit your session idea for TechCrunch Disrupt

More than 10,000 people will flock to San Francisco on October 18-20 to attend TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 and honestly, we can’t wait to see every one of them in person. And, if you can’t be there IRL, we’ll also be thrilled to see you for the Disrupt online edition on October 21.

One of the big reasons folks consistently attend Disrupt year after year is to hear from our high-caliber speakers and gain insights from the quality content they deliver. Ready for one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets? We get some of the best speaker suggestions from you, our engaged startup community.

It’s true, and our call for speakers is open right now — but not much longer.

This is your opportunity to apply for a chance to suggest an idea for content at Disrupt. Share your expertise, a unique perspective about the startup ecosystem, your founder story or some other compelling aspect of your startup experience. If you have content to help others build a successful business, we want to hear from you.

Now, this doesn’t have to be all about you. Who do you think should step into the Disrupt spotlight? You’re welcome to nominate someone you think brings essential expertise to the startup table.

Either way, we have a limited number of slots available through this application process. If you’ve dreamed of stepping onto the stage at Disrupt to share your knowledge and expertise — or know someone who has — apply right here, right now.

We’re accepting applications through this Friday, June 10, 2022, and we’ll let you know if you’ve made the cut no later than July 31. If you make the cut, we’ll provide more information regarding the benefits and format of your presentation.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18-20 in San Francisco, with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss your chance to join the ranks of distinguished Disrupt speakers. Apply before the June 10 deadline and show us your expertise!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.