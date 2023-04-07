Summit Ridge Energy procures 1.2 GW of US-made Qcells panels

From pv magazine USA

Summit Ridge Energy, a commercial solar company, has announced a 1.2 GW module order with Qcells to support the development of 350 solar projects in the years ahead.

The expansion of a partnership between the developer and the solar module manufacturer is the largest equipment purchase in history for the US community solar market. For the companies, the order represents the beginning of bringing US-made clean energy projects to communities both large and small, they said in a joint statement.

US Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the agreement in brief remarks at Qcells’ factory in Dalton, Georgia.

“I am proud to be in Dalton today to announce the largest community solar order in American history – made possible by the investments our administration has made to expand American manufacturing and increase demand for clean energy,” said Harris. “When we invest in climate, clean energy, and manufacturing, we invest in America. President Biden and I will continue to fight to create opportunity in every community.”

