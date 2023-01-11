Sun Cable enters voluntary administration

From pv magazine Australia

Australian renewables startup Sun Cable has entered voluntary administration after what it describes as a “difficult” decision in a shareholder dispute.

“Whilst funding proposals were provided, consensus on the future direction and funding structure of the company could not be achieved,” a company statement read.

The Australian newspaper described the news as a “spat” between Sun Cable Chairman Mike Cannon-Brooks and Fortescue iron-ore magnate Andrew Forrest. Whether or not the two major players have had a “spat” is not clear, but Cannon-Brooks’ optimism surrounding the company’s future suggests administration is primarily a strategy to get around the impasse.

Cannon-Brookes said he was confident the cornerstone Australia-Asia PowerLink project, which proposes up to 20 GW of solar and 42 GWh of battery storage in Australia’s Northern Territory, still has a future. “I’m confident it will play a huge role in delivering green energy for the world, right here from Australia. I fully back this ambition and the team, and look forward to supporting the company’s next chapter.”

Likewise, Sun Cable founder and CEO David Griffin described the megaproject as remaining “well placed for completion.”

FTI Consulting has been named as Sun Cable’s voluntary administrator. FTI Consulting’s Christopher Hill, David McGrath, and John Park will now work with Sun Cable’s management to determine the company’s future. Recapitalization or the sale of the business appear to be likely moves.