sun.store launches new solution for PV purchasing and overstock challenges

The newly established platform addresses the needs of installers seeking quick and easy purchases of PV equipment and distributors looking to sell overstock.

Many European wholesalers and distributors are currently facing an oversupply issue caused by overcapacity of production in China and a slight slowdown of demand. Analysts from Rystad Energy reported that 40 GW of modules were stored in June in Rotterdam’s port warehouses.

“We’re excited to introduce sun.store, with the goal of making buying and selling PV equipment easier and more efficient,” says Agata Krawiec-Rokita, sun.store co-founder and CEO. The newly-launched, multinational platform aims to allow PV companies with available stock to expand their reach and target installers who may be interested in their products.

For buyers, they say it provides access to multiple offers from numerous vendors, across brands and countries. Krawiec-Rokita says the platfom gives simple and clear information on equipment prices and availability and that it was “designed to make it much quicker for installers to find the equipment they need, potentially cutting the time they spend on searching in half.”

According to the company, installers can feel safe shopping online thanks to secure payment options. Sellers, in turn, will benefit from the ease of entry into new markets, the ability to liquidate excess stock, and diversified sales channels.

The company has already gained some visibility. It has been recognized with the “Promising Startups of RE Industry” award at the 4th Solar Energy Storage Future Spain Conference.

The platform features products from Europe’s largest distributors, including Solar Today (The Netherlands), AmaraNZero (Spain), Solarity (Czech Republic), and Menlo Electric, Polenergia, and BeeIN (all from Poland), among others. Installers can choose from the best deals on various brands and types of equipment including modules, inverters, storage, and all necessary accessories.

For installers, sun.store shows transparent competitive prices, availability, and stock levels for top brands, and it offers a safe payment system along with a “buy now” button. As an online platform, it is available for purchases 24/7.

For suppliers, the platform gives them the possibility of expansion with lower user acquisition costs. It also provides automated offer uploads, a digital customer service process, and the chance to liquidate excess stock.