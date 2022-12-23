Sunbond unveils 550 W mono PERC modules

Sunbond’s Pacific half-cut mono PERC module

From pv magazine India

India-based Sunbond Energy has unveiled a new line of monocrystalline PERC modules. Its Pacific series has power outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W and efficiencies of 19.83% to 21.23%.

The modules are built with 144 half-cut M10 cells and 10 busbars. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 49.15 V to 49.45 V, and the short-circuit current is 13.35 A to 13.90 A.

The modules measure 2,300 mm x 1,140 mm x 40 mm and weigh 28.5 kg. They feature IP67/68 junction box, an anodized aluminum frame with a twin wall profile, trilayer backsheet, low-shrinkage PID-resistant ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) encapsulation, and high transmittance anti-reflective glass. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V DC. The temperature coefficient is -0.39% per degree Celsius.