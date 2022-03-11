Sungrow ramps up Indian solar inverter factory to 10GW

The Chinese solar inverter manufacturer, which established its factory in India in 2018, has expanded the India fab capacity to 10GW/annum to serve different customer segments, including residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale — both locally and globally.

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow recently inaugurated its expanded scale of manufacturing capacity in India. The company, which started manufacturing solar inverters in India in 2018, has scaled the India factory to 10GW/annum capacity as it looks to better the reach to its customers locally and globally with lesser lead time and better service experience.

Bhagwanth Khuba, India’s minister of state for new and renewable energy, virtually inaugurated the manufacturing unit.

Sungrow, which had over 224GW installed worldwide as of December 2021, has supplied more than 11GW of inverters to India since entering the Indian solar market in 2014. With its 10GW manufacturing unit, Sungrow can cater to different customer segments, including residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale levels, both locally and worldwide.

“I appreciate this step of Sungrow, as well as its long-term development plan, which can help to realize our ambition of renewable energy mission,” Khuba said. “In the future, I hope Sungrow can keep leading this market and set the benchmark for the Indian solar industry, for the success of ‘Make in India’ Initiative.”

At the inauguration ceremony, Sungrow launched its new products in string and central inverter categories, including the SG350HX model and the 1+X modular inverter.

SG350HX multi-MPPT string inverter for 1500 Vdc system features a maximum output power of 352 kW, supporting large-format high-efficiency and bifacial PV modules.

The 1+X modular central inverter solution for large-scale utility solar plants boasts modularization at the inverter level, the system level and the component level. With three-level modularization, it makes power plant design more flexible and post-O&M more convenient in the future.

Sunil Badesra, country head of Sungrow India, said, “Sungrow is very proud to be the only company which manufactures all types of PV plus ESS equipment domestically for the Indian market, and it also creates enormous opportunities for investment attraction and employment. In the future, we will work even harder to strengthen the supply chain further and assure the stable and efficient delivery for our customers.”