Sungrow supplies ‘Thailand’s largest floating solar plant’

The floating array is being built on a 225ha section of the Cirata Reservoir in West Java.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Masdar-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Masdar-1200×675.jpg”>

Adoption of floating solar, like this project in Indonesia, appears to be gathering pace in South East Asia.

Chinese inverter maker Sungrow has announced the grid connection of what it says is Thailand‘s largest floating solar plant – a 58.5 MW project in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The installation may be one of two projects tendered by the state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand in June 2019, to be installed at the Sirindhorn dam at the site of a 12 MW hydropower plant on the Lam Dom Noi river, although a press release issued by Sungrow yesterday did not give a precise location.

The utility said at the time of the tender, it expected to pay THB1.86 billion ($56.2 million) for the facility.

Popular content

Sungrow said it supplied its SG3400HV solar inverter as well as the “floating PV system solution, including the floating body,” for the 121ha installation on a dam, which was connected this month.

Sungrow said it has already installed a 12.5 MW floating array in the Rayong province of Thailand, plus four systems with a total generation capacity of 15 MW in Suphanburi province.