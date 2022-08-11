Sunora Solar unveils mono PERC module with 21.03% efficiency

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Sunora Solar has unveiled the ELITE PRO series of mono PERC modules, built with 144 half-cut cells. The modules are available with peak outputs ranging from 520 W to 550 W, with power conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.18% to 21.03%.

The manufacturer claims the advanced glass and textured cell surface ensure excellent performance in low-light environments. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.10 V and 49.70 V, and the short-circuit current is between 13.32 A to 13.82 A.

The panel measures 2,278 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 28 kg. It features 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass, a silver anodized aluminum alloy frame, and an IP68 enclosure rating. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. Its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.