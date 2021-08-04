 Press "Enter" to skip to content

SunPower added 13,000 solar customers, looks to strong growth in the third quarter

By Peter Moore on August 4, 2021

In its second quarter earnings statement, the company said it expects volume and margin improvements in its residential business to continue, with Q3 volume expected to top 40% compared with 2020.

SunPower headquarters in San Jose, California.

SunPower headquarters in San Jose, California.

Image: SunPower

From pv magazine USA

SunPower Corp. said that it added 13,000 customers during the second quarter as residential bookings rose 16% from the previous quarter and 67% year over year.

The company said it expects volume and margin improvements in its residential business to continue into the third quarter, with volume expected to grow more than 40% compared with 2020.

SunPower also said that during the second quarter it grew its single- and multi-family new homes backlog by 10% from the first quarter to more than 220 MW. It said demand remains high for its SunVault residential storage product with attach rates of 23% in its direct sales channel. The company said it expects SunVault growth to accelerate in the second half given that lead times have returned to normal.

Published in Green Technology

