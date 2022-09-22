Sunpower launches two new batteries for residential applications

The Sunvault battery.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/JPG-SunVault_ESS1.3_RightFacing_Garage_NoConduit_JULY22_croppedhorz-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/JPG-SunVault_ESS1.3_RightFacing_Garage_NoConduit_JULY22_croppedhorz-1200×800.jpg”>

US-based solar manufacturer Sunpower has unveiled two new storage systems for residential rooftop PV systems.

The two devices, called SV-BASE13-C and SV-BASE19.5-C, respectively are part of the company’s Sunvault series. “With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters,” it said in a statement released.

The SV-BASE13-C storage system has a storage capacity of 13 kWh and maximum usable energy of 12 kWh. It measures 164 cm × 71 cm × 36 cm and has a weight of 217 kg.

The SV-BASE19.5-C battery features a storage capacity of 19.5 kWh and maximum usable energy of 18 kWh. It has the same size as the SV-BASE13-C system and weighs 267 kg.

Popular content

Both lithium-ion systems use LiFePO4 as the cathode material and have a round-trip efficiency of over 86%. Their nominal internal voltage is 51.2 V and the maximum (AC) continuous backup output current is 28.3 A.

Both batteries can operate with an ambient temperature range of -20 C to 45 C and feature an IP54 protection level. The new products come with a 10-year warranty and, according to the manufacturer, can operate for unlimited cycles.

“With these new storage sizes and higher power output through multiple inverters, SunVault’s modular configuration allows customers to get the storage size they need today with the reassurance that they can grow their system as their home energy requirements change,” Sunpower said. “The new SunVault sizes will be available beginning early 2023.”