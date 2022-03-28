SunPower launches whole-home backup solution

The US manufacturer has expanded the battery capacity options for its SunVault Storage product, up to 26 kWh and 52 kWh configurations.

From pv magazine USA

SunPower has announced an expansion to its residential battery storage system, SunVault Storage, in the form of 26 kWh and 52 kWh configurations, allowing the system to provide customers with backup power for every device in their homes in the event of an outage.

According to SunPower, the reasons behind the launch were twofold. According to the company’s 2021 Energy Sense Index, 40% of homeowners worry about outages every month. For customers in natural disaster-prone regions or California customers living in areas subject to frequent blackouts, these concerns often become reality, for a few hours or even days at a time. The company also cites EIA data outlining that the length of time an average American goes without electricity has doubled between 2013 and 2020.

“As power disruptions are becoming more commonplace, the demand for energy resilience and reliability is higher than ever,” said Nate Coleman, chief products officer at SunPower. “With the new SunVault, we are going beyond just the essentials. Customers can have the peace of mind that even if their grid service is disrupted, their lives don’t have to be.”

Under both battery configurations, the SunVault system can keep indispensable appliances running, like refrigeration and HVAC, while also allowing customers to keep power to non-essential, comfort appliances, like a pool pump, EV charger, or really anything in the home that runs on electricity.

Alongside the launch of the new battery configurations, SunPower also announced a new warranty for SunVault systems. All SunVault energy storage systems will come backed by a 10-year warranty, including 70% usable energy retention.

According to SunPower, installations of the new SunVault will begin in June 2022.