Supply Chain Sustainability: Moving From ‘Why’ to ‘How’

Date/Time: October 12, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Today, supply-chain and sustainability executives are being held to a higher degree of responsibility from both customers, regulatory officials and investors. A global study by Unilever found one in three customers purchasing from brands with perceived social or environmental impact. As a result, more companies are leveraging technology to incorporate measurable sustainability improvements in their supply chains.

Leading brands are setting internal targets, adjusting sourcing and procurement policies to align with the company’s ESG policies, engaging with suppliers on ESG performance and joining industry and sector networks to get educated on best practices. However, companies may have thousands of suppliers of different sizes in different locales with different ESG-related mandates, making it difficult for companies to maintain complete visibility of supply chains and hold suppliers accountable to sustainability-related goals.

In this one-hour webcast, you’ll gain new insights in supply-chain transparency trends and challenges, and how companies are addressing them. You’ll also learn about new tools and technologies companies are turning to.

Among the things you’ll learn:

How customer expectations are changing supply-chain transparency

The role technology plays in shaping supply-chain ESG compliance

How to develop custom but effective sustainability programs

How industry-leading organizations are finding success with ESG

Moderator:

John Davies, Senior Vice President & Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Mike Ford, Global Lead, EHS & Sustainability, Avetta

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.