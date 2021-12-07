Sustainability: An Operational Imperative for Commercial Building Owners and Tenants

Study finds 93% U.S companies view sustainability is a lasting trend.

Many companies are conducting major sustainability initiatives to improve the efficiency of their operations and reduce impact on the environment. The initiatives are taken for reasons ranging from lowering the operating costs of their buildings to complying with regulations or from satisfying client demand for efficient tenant space.

In fact, according to a new survey conducted by Honeywell and The Business Journals eight of ten U.S. companies surveyed say that sustainability is an operational imperative and they have initiatives in place, while 70% say they have integrated sustainability into their strategic planning processes.

To get more insight into the top priorities’ companies expect to take over the next year and the role tenants have in the sustainability initiatives they seek from their building owners, download this paper created by Honeywell and The Business Journals documenting the sustainability landscape for commercial buildings.