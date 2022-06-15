Sustainability for Ukraine web-a-thon

The war in Ukraine comes on top of a deluge of unprecedented global events that threaten to turn back progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and undermine the well-being of people and countries around the world.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment (Stockholm+50), it is fitting to rally the global sustainability community to come together to share, dialogue, and catalyze more action to get us back on track for the world we know is possible, and provide concrete support to people in our community who have been devastated by the war in Ukraine.

CSR Ukraine, CSR Europe and GlobeScan are planning a global dialogue. This will be a follow-the-sun, around-the-world event: a 24-hour continuous, online webinar, with 24 different panels and topics exploring the future of sustainable development and roles of business, civil society and governments. The event will also raise vital financial support for local NGOs in Ukraine that have been devastated by the war.

As part of the web-a-thon, GreenBiz Transportation Analyst Vartan Badalian will be moderating a 1-hour webinar, “EV Charging: Is the EV Transition in Jeopardy?,” on June 21 from 5:00-6:00 pm EST. The electric vehicle (EV) industry is growing, with passenger EVs representing almost 10 percent of vehicle sales globally compared to just 2.9 percent back in 2019. However, is charging infrastructure scaling correctly and equitably to meet the needs of new EV drivers?