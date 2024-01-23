Sustainable Value Creation: Closing the Gap Between Commitments and Operational Realities

Date/Time: February 6, 2024 (12-1PM ET / 9-10AM PT)

Corporate sustainability has emerged in recent years as a key priority for commercial enterprises. But many have yet to successfully derive tangible value from their sustainability commitments.

New research conducted by sustainability experts Dr. Robert Eccles and Alison Taylor, in partnership with GlobeScan and Salesforce, identifies a major barrier to value creation: most enterprises have not yet fully integrated sustainability across all the C-suite functions.

Join us for a lively discussion on this new research. Learn more about the gaps between commitments and operational realities and how to generate sustainable value creation.

Moderator:

Grant Harrison, Director, Buildings, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Chris Coulter, CEO, GlobeScan

Bob Eccles, Professor, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Brian Komar, VP, Global Sustainability Solutions, Salesforce

Alison Taylor, Clinical Professor, NYU Stern School of Business

