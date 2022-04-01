Sweden deployed 500MW of solar in 2021

Sweden’s operational PV capacity reached 1.59GW at the end of December, up from 1.09GW a year earlier, according to provisional figures released by the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten)

The figures showed that 2021 was the country’s best for solar deployment yet, with around 500 MW of new capacity added to the grid. The nation installed 400MW in 2020, 287MW in 2019, and 180MW in 2018. Sweden now boasts around 92,360 PV arrays, with about 26,500 added last year. In 2020, newly deployed installations stood at around 22,000.

Energimyndigheten reported that more than 50% of the deployed PV system have a capacity of less than 20kW and that installations ranging in size from 20kW to 1MW have a 42% share of the total. Solar parks with a capacity of more than 1MW account for around 8% of the country’s total installed solar capacity.

Popular content

Most of Sweden’s PV capacity is represented by residential and commercial arrays that were supported by a rebate scheme. The Swedish Energy Agency has devoted around SEK 4.8 billion ($511.2 million) to the solar rebate program for the 2009-21 period.