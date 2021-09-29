Swedish port offers glimpse of eco-building future with all structures rooftop solar ready

The 605 kW rooftop solar system installed by Idola Solkraft at the Stockholm Norvik port.

With the EU keen for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) to be part of its emission reduction plans, and with calls being made in some quarters for solar panels to be mandated on all new structures, an eco-friendly Swedish port has staked a claim to be a role model.

The Stockholm Norvik port which entered service last year claims to run entirely on certified renewable energy and to have all its roofs constructed with solar panels in mind.

That rooftop-solar readiness has been borne out by the news the port commissioned a 3,600m2, 605 kW solar array last week.

The port, one of the Ports of Stockholm facilities owned by the city, said the latest array is the fifth installed across its properties and will be able to generate 560 MWh of clean electricity per year, enough to power 25 average detached houses, with all of the solar electricity generated to be consumed on site.

A Ports of Stockholm press release about the project stated the panels were installed by Norrköping-based Idola Solkraft.

Fredrik Lindstål, chair of the board at Ports of Stockholm, quoted in the press release, said: “Ports of Stockholm is continuing to invest in renewable energy in accordance with our long-term environment and climate action plan. Stockholm Norvik Port has now been equipped with a roof-installed solar cell system larger than that of any other Swedish port.”