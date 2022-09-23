Swiss grid operators to raise surplus solar tariffs by average of 55% in 2023

Switzerland’s grid rates for surplus solar power will increase from an average of CHF 0.101 ($0.10)/kWh to CHF 0.155/kWh in the year ahead, mainly due to rising electricity prices.

From pv magazine Germany

In Switzerland, operators of PV systems that inject surplus solar power into the grid will receive significantly more money in the coming year. Network operators will increase remuneration by an average of 55%, which means average rates may rise from CHF 0.101 ($0.10)/kWh to CHF 0.155/kWh on average.

The Swiss Association of Independent Energy Producers (VESE) said there is still no guarantee that operators of PV systems in Switzerland will receive remuneration that covers rising electricity costs. VESE is therefore calling for a new remuneration model.

The new figures from VESE are based on information from the 30 largest network operators. They determine the remuneration for surplus solar power fed into the grid every year.

VESE said it welcomes the fact that solar power is finally being upgraded as a reliable and ecological mainstay of domestic renewable energy generation. The association noted that “even notorious brakemen among network operators” have finally reached and exceeded the threshold of CHF 0.10/kWh, which VESE has been demanding for a long time.

But this does not happen entirely on a voluntary basis. VESE said this is mainly due to the fact that under the current legal situation, producers with load profile measurement could switch very easily. They could therefore also sell their solar power on the futures markets, where the effective price is currently between CHF 0.20/kWh and CHF 0.30/kWh.

“The network operators were therefore forced to counteract this migration by massively increasing their remuneration. In view of the high market prices, they might otherwise have missed out on the relatively cheap electricity from independent producers,” said VESE.

While the operators of PV systems are now benefiting from higher electricity prices, the association also noted an “unwanted effect” caused by the sharp increase in remuneration. Prices for electricity consumers would also rise, as network operators would pass on the higher payments to consumers.

VESE is in favor of a system that secures the financing of PV systems over the long term, but does not come at the expense of electricity customers. This production cost-oriented “fix model” is supplemented with an associated, purely market-oriented “flex model,” which is popular with associations, politics and administration in Switzerland. The “flex model” allows operators to also participate in the free market if they wish, but with all the advantages and disadvantages.