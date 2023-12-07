Swiss startup offers BIPV solution for residential, C&I applications

Swiss startup Climacy SA has developed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) solution that can be used for residential installations or commercial and industrial projects.
The Smart Solar Roof system features 430 W TOPCon double-glass, frameless solar panels with an efficiency of 22.5%.
“The modules are Climacy-branded and are produced by OEM manufacturers in China,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The mounting systems are produced in Switzerland.”
Climacy is based in Bussigny, in the Swiss canton of Vaud, Switzerland.
