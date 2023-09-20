Swiss utility switches on 200-meter solar bicycle path

The solar cycle path

From pv magazine Germany

Swisspower-Stadtwerk SIG, the power utility in the Swiss canton of Geneva, has announced the completion of a 200-meter PV system deployed along a section of road in Satigny. It said construction of the Solar Horizon system took six months. The installation is expected to generate 200,000 kWh hours of electricity per year.

In 2021, SIG announced an architectural competition to create the prototype of the photovoltaic roof to be used in the cycle path. The winner was Colucci & Colucci, an architectural firm.

According to SIG, the facility was designed in consultation with nature, heritage and landscape protection. Recycled concrete was used for the foundation, a metal structure and a secondary structure made of local wood, meaning that the system fits perfectly into the landscape.

The electricity from the 468 bifacial solar modules will be fed into the Geneva grid.

The company has estimated the cost of the project at CHF 1.5 million ($1.67 million). The prototype is now being evaluated and could be further developed in Geneva or other locations in Switzerland.