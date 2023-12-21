Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV in 2023

From pv magazine Germany
Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV systems this year. This corresponds to market growth of more than 40%, according to provisional figures from Swissolar. It said that annual growth has increased sixfold since 2017.
The country added around 1 GW of new PV in 2022 and about 683 MW in 2021
The industry association expects additional market growth of 10% for the coming year. Switzerland is therefore on the right path to increase expansion to more than 2 GW per year in 2027, when 35 TWh of solar power will likely be consumed every year.
