 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV in 2023

By Peter Moore on December 21, 2023

Switzerland will likely reach about 6.2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of this year, according to new figures released by Swissolar, the nation’s PV association.

Image: Zenna AG

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland installed more than 1.5 GW of PV systems this year. This corresponds to market growth of more than 40%, according to provisional figures from Swissolar. It said that annual growth has increased sixfold since 2017.

The country added around 1 GW of new PV in 2022 and about 683 MW in 2021

The industry association expects additional market growth of 10% for the coming year. Switzerland is therefore on the right path to increase expansion to more than 2 GW per year in 2027, when 35 TWh of solar power will likely be consumed every year.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »