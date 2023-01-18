Switzerland introduces rebate scheme for solar

From pv magazine France
On Jan. 1, the Swiss Confederation introduced a “high one-off payment” (HEIV) for solar, in addition to the other existing incentives models: the non-recurring remuneration for small installations (KLEIV), less than 100 kW, and the non-recurring remuneration for large installations (GREIV), more than 100 kW.
The HEIV aims to reimburse up to 60% of the investment costs of installations meeting the conditions below:
- The installation must have a capacity of at least 2 kW but less than 150 kW
- All electricity produced must be fed into the grid
- The installation must operate for 15 years without self-consumption
- The installation must be commissioned from Jan. 1, 2023
In 2023, the planned HEIV fee per installed kilowatt is CHF 450 ($492). If the PV system is also entitled to a tilt angle bonus, this bonus will also be paid.
