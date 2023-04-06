Switzerland to scrap rebates for small residential PV systems from 2024

From pv magazine Germany

The Swiss Federal Department for the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) has unveiled new amendments to the Energy Subsidy Ordinance (EnFV) and other energy laws for public consultation. Stakeholders now have until July 7 to comment on the planned adjustments, which are set to go into force on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Energy Subsidy Ordinance establishes that rebates for PV systems with outputs of up to 5 kW will have to be removed from the rebate scheme for rooftop PV. The Swiss authorities currently grant a one-time payment of CHF 200 ($221) to PV installations up to 5 kW in size.

Systems ranging in size from 5 kW to 30 kW are entitled to receive rebates of CHF 380 to CHF 440. However, this amount is also to be reduced by CHF 20 from 2024.

“As a result, the total remuneration for smaller, more expensive systems falls more than for larger systems,” said the Swiss Ministry of Energy. “This provides an incentive to build larger systems that use the entire suitable roof area for electricity generation if possible.”

On Jan. 1, the Swiss Confederation introduced a “high one-off payment” (HEIV) for solar, in addition to the other existing incentives models: the non-recurring remuneration for small installations (KLEIV), less than 100 kW, and the non-recurring remuneration for large installations (GREIV), more than 100 kW.