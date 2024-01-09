Tack One launches an improved version of its location tracker for children and seniors

Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable. Tack One’s battery lasts 30 days on a single charge, and its subscription fees start from $2.95 monthly for a two-year subscription plan.

The updated version of its Tack GPS tracker, $79, is a small device that includes a combination of technology such as GPS, Wi-Fi, an Internet of Things (IoT) mobile network, and AI and smart sensors designed for lower-power devices.

The new Tack GPS now adds a patent-pending indoor elevation finder feature, which utilizes sensors with intelligent algorithms that allow users to locate missing kids, the elderly, patients, pets, or valuable goods in multistory buildings. The company claims Tack GPS Plus reduces search time in high-rise cities by offering vertical distance and geographical coordinates.

The Tack GPS Plus can be widely used by parents, caregivers, pet owners, and more. The company says the demand for location technology is rising in many areas, including the caregiving of patients with chronic conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, personal and family security, protection against loss of assets, and even disaster prevention.

Along with Tack GPS Plus, the company introduced its new mobile app, OurSphere, which lets users keep tabs on multiple Tack devices. OurSphere includes a new functionality that enables real-time location sharing among app users. That means OurSphere app users without a Tack device can share locations in the same app in a family or business setup. Co-founder and chief operating officer of Tack One Eric Yeo said it provides a web dashboard for enterprise users managing large numbers of Tack devices. Users can download the app in mid-January. (Existing Tack GPS users will receive a free app update to OurSphere.)

Tack GPS Plus follows the company’s second product, a palm-sized autonomous flood-detection device called Tack EVO FloodFinder. The company rolls out the flood monitoring device in Thailand and Singapore, which is for corporate users and government agencies in areas of disaster response or environment and water management, Yeo said.

The startup plans to extend the service coverage to more countries, from 30 to more than 120 countries, while maintaining a low subscription rate. The company will be focusing on launching in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia countries, Yeo noted.

Tack One, founded in 2020 by Justin Zhang (CEO), Yeo (COO) and Shane Chiang (CCO), has raised $300,000 in seed funding since 2020.

Tack GPS Plus is now available on the company’s official website and will then be sold on Amazon, Lazada, and Shopee around mid-January. The company offers $3.95/ month for a one-year subscription plan and $4.95/month for a month-to-month subscription plan.