Taiwan’s largest battery comes online

Taiwanese solar module manufacturer United Renewable Energy Corp (URE) has switched on a 15 MW/15 MWh storage system in Yantian, Qigu District, Taiwan.



The battery is linked to a 150 MW operational solar park and is expected to stabilize the frequency of the local power grid system, smooth out the solar array’s power output, and provide ancillary services.

According to URE, the storage facility is currently the largest operational battery in the country. It relies on a storage technology that the company began developing in 2019.

URE Corp currently has a solar module capacity of 1.6 GW and a solar cell capacity of 3 GW. It was formerly known as Neo Solar Power and became Taiwan’s largest PV manufacturer via a merger with Gintech, and Solartech. The company is also active in the PV project development business.