Tata Power lights up Indian tea estate with bifacial PV system

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a unit of Tata Power, has commissioned a 1.04 MW bifacial solar system project for the Chengmari Tea Estate in India, near the border with Bhutan.

The company said it’s the first-ever installation of on-ground bifacial modules in eastern India.

The project features 1,900 PV modules and was completed within a period of 3.5 months, despite the challenging monsoon conditions.

With this project, TPREL’s total renewables capacity has reached 9,012 MW, including 4,752 MW of projects in different phases of development and a total operating capacity of 4,260 MW (3,241 MW solar and 1,019 MW wind).