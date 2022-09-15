Tata Power secures EPC contract to build 125 MWp floating solar project

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Solar Systems has secured the rights to set up a 125 MWp floating solar project in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The $75 million project will be built at the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district.

Indian state-owned hydropower producer NHDC started accepting bids for the project earlier this year. It awarded the project to Tata Power Solar Systems through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. It is scheduled for commissioning within 13 months. Upon completion, the project will supply electricity to M.P. Power Management.

Tata Power Solar Systems said its utility-scale PV project portfolio now stands at 9.8 GWp.